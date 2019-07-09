Is Unifirst (UNF) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Unifirst (UNF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Unifirst is one of 215 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UNF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNF's full-year earnings has moved 10.43% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, UNF has gained about 31.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 13.47% on average. This shows that Unifirst is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, UNF belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 39.62% so far this year, so UNF is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

UNF will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.