Is This the Most Important Speech in Fed History?

This morning, at a meeting of central bankers from around the world in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will make a much-anticipated speech. In the past, these speeches to an inside audience of fellow finance wonks have been listened to by market watchers, but the general public has, understandably enough, largely ignored them. This time, thanks to several months of sustained Fed bashing from Donald Trump, on twitter and in a bunch of pre-helicopter and White House lawn pronouncements, there is interest beyond the narrow confines of monetary policy aficionados. There is more at stake here than a twenty-five-basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate.

In fact, this could be the most important speech in the Fed’s history.

I know that sounds hyperbolic. After all, the Federal Reserve Bank has been around since 1913. In that time, it has navigated U.S. monetary policy through wars, depressions and a host of other things. It has always done so, however, as a body independent of political bias. Not that politicians haven’t tried. The short-term demands of political popularity have often clashed with the longer-term view and considerations of the Fed. That is how it should be.

Last month, however, that changed.

After a barrage of criticism from the President, Powell and the rest of the FOMC cut rates at a time when the economy was strong, with unemployment is at record lows. We have seen a decade of slow, steady, sustainable growth. Inflation is ticking up slightly. There are fears about the effects of the trade war and evidence of a global slowdown, but, as the same President keeps telling us, this is still one of the strongest economies for some time.

The fears about the future are a good reason not to increase short-term interest rates any further, but not to cut them. That looks like caving to pressure from the market, and, even more worryingly in some ways, from politicians.

When Powell was proposed by Trump back in November of 2017, I wrote an article saying that his appointment smelled political, but that his voting record at the Fed suggested that he would remain independent and offer some continuity following Janet Yellen. So far, the second part of that has been true, but it looks like he is failing the first test of the first part.

Powell finds himself once again caught between a rock and a hard place. If, as expected, he signals an intention to cut rates further in the coming months, he will, in the short term, please both stock traders and the President. To avoid admitting that the move is down to political or market pressure, however, he will have to paint a pretty worrying picture of present conditions and economic prospects. That won’t please either of the constituencies that it is designed to appeal to.

If, on the other hand, he stands firm and makes it clear that last month’s cut was a one-off, cautionary measure and there is no real intention of further cuts, both the market and the President will react badly. There would be a sharp selloff of stocks and an intense reaction from Trump. The name-caller in chief may even go so far as to, the horror of horrors, coin a childish nickname for Powell.

On balance, enduring a correction in the market and a few insults would be by far the lesser of those two evils.

If there is a clear indication of cuts to come, it would please some right now but would set a precedent that could eventually damage the perception of the institution irreparably. A central bank that puts short-term political gain above the long-term stability of prices, the dollar and the labor market is essentially worthless. Congress looks at things this way and makes fiscal decisions on that basis. Independent monetary policy acts as a counter to that and should not be a direct compliment to it.

Whatever he says today, Jay Powell is going to come out of this drawing the ire of some. He may as well do so while protecting the independence of the institution he heads, enabling it to continue doing its job for decades to come. If not, before long, those same people who want him to cave to the pressure now will be slamming him or his replacement for doing just that, and the reputation of the Fed will e damaged, possibly fatally.

There is a middle ground, but it will be hard to find. Powell could say that the committee will keep an open mind. They could say that future moves will be, in Yellen’s phrase, data-dependent. He could hint at another cut but leave the door open for no move, or even a return to rate hikes before long. It is a delicate balancing act, but one he Fed Chair has to pull off if the Fed is to remain effective in its role.

It is, then, not an exaggeration to say that today’s short speech could turn out to be the most important in the history of the Federal Reserve Bank.