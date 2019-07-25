Is This the End of Bitcoin's Wild West?

Since starting its current bull run, Bitcoin (BTC) is up 142%. The largest cryptocurrency is trading at $10,071 today; it traded at $4,151 on April 1. BTC has climbed above $12,000 three times in this run – twice at the end of June, and once again on July 10. Its peak was $13,879 during intraday trading on June 27.

So, what’s going on with Bitcoin, and the crypto markets generally? Are we at the early stages of another massive run-up, a price spike like we saw in Dec 2017 and Jan 2018? A step back, to look at the longer-trend charts and the macro-view of the crypto market, may help us to understand what’s going on.

The Current State of BTC

A recent study shows that, of the more than 21.6 million Bitcoins that have been mined so far, nearly 4 million (to be precise, it’s 3,847,857) are “untouched.” That is, they have not been used or traded in five years or more. That’s 17.7% of the total bitcoin supply simply out of circulation. By current trading value, the untouched coins are worth $38.84 billion, or 21.6% of Bitcoin’s total market cap.

There is debate on what’s become of the missing Bitcoin. In recent testimony before Congress, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said of Bitcoin generally, “…they use it as an alternative to gold. It’s a store of value, a speculative store of value, like gold.” His comment falls in line with the conventional wisdom on Bitcoin, that it is a positive store for wealth in the digital age.

An alternate view comes from Adamant Capital’s Tuur Demeester, who tweeted, “5 years without updating your cold storage method is a long time in Bitcoin. Imo most of these coins are likely lost.” If he is right, then the missing tokens put a new twist on the currency’s circulating supply of 17.84 million. Bitcoins can go missing – and end up untouched – for a number of reasons, including lost passwords, forgotten accounts, and incorrect sending addresses. Until untouched coins are used, there is no way to tell if they are lost or held.

Uneven Gains and Drops in the Major Coins

The high number of untouched BTC may help explain why the coin is holding value better than the alt coins as values slip from their recent peaks. A look at BTC’s 3-month chart shows that it has been holding near the 10K mark for 10 days now.

As mentioned above, this is a net gain of more than 140% since the beginning of April. No other major crypto coin comes close to this resiliency.

The second-largest crypto, Ripple’s XRP, has fared particularly poorly. The XRP token shows only a 1.4% gain since April, and a comparison of Ripple and Bitcoin’s 3-year charts shows that not only is XRP essentially flat this year, its recent gains came nowhere near the relative level of Bitcoin’s:

Ethereum (ETH), the third-largest crypto currency, has fared better than XRP, and is showing gains of 56% over the past four months. Like Ripple, however, ETH’s peak in this spring’s run up was far below that achieved by BTC.

A Less Volatile Crypto Market

Bitcoin makes up 62% of the total crypto market; Ethereum adds another 8.1%, together they make up 70.1% of the total. It’s fair to say that as they go, so goes crypto. Cryptocurrency’s total market cap currently stands at $289.56 billion; a look at the 3-month chart shows that it has been less volatile than the individual coins. XRP’s failure to gain recent traction may explain that; the token holds some 11% of crypto’s total value, enough to smooth out the peaks caused by BTC’s gains.

Looking Ahead

Going forward, it looks increasingly likely that crypto traders are going to have to deal with governments. The regulators are closing in on the blockchain space. A clear sign of the move toward formal governmental rules are upcoming US Senate Banking Committee hearings on digital currency and blockchain regulation next week. The hearings are scheduled for July 30.

The coming meeting is a follow-up to the Committee’s recent public testimony on Facebook’s Libra project, and to an earlier cryptocurrency hearing at which Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said, “…we have an opportunity to set more realistic expectations for how these innovations might be used to promote a fairer and more competitive economy.”

Senator Brown’s comments may worry crypto traders, but he sounds benign compared to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) who now chairs the House Financial Services Committee. Waters is pushing draft legislation for the Keep Big Tech Out of Finance Act, a proposal to prohibit large tech companies from becoming financial institutions and from establishing, operating, and maintaining cryptocurrencies. The legislation would apply to tech companies with more than $25 billion in annual revenue, and would specifically set the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to determine what constitutes a cryptocurrency.

And it’s not just Congress looking to regulate the crypto industry. Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin has called on the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the Financial Action Task Force to put out executive guidance on crypto regulation, saying, “We’re going to make sure we have a unified approach and my guess is that there are going to be more regulations that come out from all these agencies.”

The German government also is getting into the regulatory act on crypto. Starting next year, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority will issue licenses for cryptocurrency businesses operating in Germany. The new rules will require businesses in the crypto ecosystem – exchanges and wallet providers – to comply with anti-money laundering regulation. The law will recognize crypto assets as a financial instrument, and come into effect on January 1, 2020.

One day, we may look back on this summer, with all of its up and downs, as a high point for crypto currency – the last season of relatively unobstructed free trading.