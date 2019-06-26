Is The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is The Trade Desk (TTD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Trade Desk is one of 634 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD's full-year earnings has moved 12.58% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TTD has returned 95.49% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 17.45% on average. This means that The Trade Desk is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, TTD belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.61% so far this year, so TTD is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to TTD as it looks to continue its solid performance.