Is The TJX Companies (TJX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. The TJX Companies (TJX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TJX and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

The TJX Companies is one of 224 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX's full-year earnings has moved 0.70% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TJX has moved about 18.19% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 17.89%. This means that The TJX Companies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TJX belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.74% so far this year, so TJX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to TJX as it looks to continue its solid performance.