Is The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. The Rubicon Project (RUBI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RUBI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

The Rubicon Project is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RUBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUBI's full-year earnings has moved 3.68% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RUBI has moved about 89.81% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 22.35% on average. This shows that The Rubicon Project is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, RUBI belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 87 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 36.71% so far this year, meaning that RUBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RUBI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.