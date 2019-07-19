Is The Progressive (PGR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of The Progressive (PGR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

The Progressive is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 856 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGR's full-year earnings has moved 4.46% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PGR has moved about 34.58% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 13.15%. This means that The Progressive is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PGR belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.34% this year, meaning that PGR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track PGR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.