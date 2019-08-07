Is The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

The Estee Lauder Companies is one of 176 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL's full-year earnings has moved 0.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EL has moved about 38.02% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 16.41% on average. This shows that The Estee Lauder Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, EL belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34% so far this year, meaning that EL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.