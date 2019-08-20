Quantcast

Is the Big Tech Anti-Trust Probe Already Ending?

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Shutterstock photo
(San Francisco)

A few weeks ago there was a great deal of press, and some investor anxiety, about simultaneous anti-trust probes being launched from the FTC and DOJ into America's biggest tech companies. Before those efforts seem to have even gotten off the ground, the investigation seems to be backtracking. The head of the FTC said this week that the integration of Facebook and Instagram and WhatsApp will likely stymie any effort to break up the social media giant. The TFC chief also acknowledged it would be hard to get the courts to reverse a merger that the FTC itself had already approved, which is the case with Facebook and its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

FINSUM : This seems like a pretty notable surrender after only a few weeks of work. We wonder why the FTC is changing its tone so strongly?

  • tech
  • antitrust
  • ftc
  • monopoly
  • facebook
  • Amazon
  • google
  • faangs
  • DoJ

