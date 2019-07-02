Is Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Textainer Group Holdings (TGH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Textainer Group Holdings is one of 156 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGH's full-year earnings has moved 9.62% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TGH has moved about 4.72% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 15.34%. This shows that Textainer Group Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TGH belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.50% so far this year, so TGH is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on TGH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.