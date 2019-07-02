Quantcast

Is Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Textainer Group Holdings (TGH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Textainer Group Holdings is one of 156 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGH's full-year earnings has moved 9.62% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TGH has moved about 4.72% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 15.34%. This shows that Textainer Group Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TGH belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.50% so far this year, so TGH is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on TGH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: TGH


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar