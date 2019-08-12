Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Texas Instruments (TXN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TXN and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Texas Instruments is one of 638 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN's full-year earnings has moved 1.32% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TXN has gained about 27.63% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 18.96% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Texas Instruments is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TXN belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.84% so far this year, so TXN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TXN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.