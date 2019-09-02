Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Texas Instruments (TXN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Texas Instruments is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 637 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN's full-year earnings has moved 1.62% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TXN has gained about 30.95% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 19.53%. This means that Texas Instruments is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, TXN is a member of the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.31% so far this year, so TXN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to TXN as it looks to continue its solid performance.