Is Tata Motors (TTM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Tata Motors (TTM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TTM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.06, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.76. TTM's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.22 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 7.05, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TTM has a P/S ratio of 0.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.33.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Tata Motors's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TTM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.