Is Target (TGT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Target (TGT). TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.31, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.51. Over the last 12 months, TGT's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.31 and as low as 10.95, with a median of 13.71.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is TGT's P/B ratio of 4.90. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TGT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 10.45. Within the past 52 weeks, TGT's P/B has been as high as 4.90 and as low as 2.88, with a median of 3.76.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TGT has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.75.

Finally, our model also underscores that TGT has a P/CF ratio of 10.04. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. TGT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.88. Over the past 52 weeks, TGT's P/CF has been as high as 10.04 and as low as 5.68, with a median of 7.78.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Target's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TGT is an impressive value stock right now.