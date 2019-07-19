Is Target (TGT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Target (TGT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Target is one of 224 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 2.20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, TGT has returned 33.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 21.74% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Target is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.55% so far this year, so TGT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TGT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.