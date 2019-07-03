Is Target (TGT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Target (TGT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TGT and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Target is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 2.20% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that TGT has returned about 31.70% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 19.61%. This means that Target is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.15% this year, meaning that TGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to TGT as it looks to continue its solid performance.