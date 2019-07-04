Is T. Rowe Price Personal Strategy Growth (TRSGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Investors in search of an Index fund might want to consider looking at T. Rowe Price Personal Strategy Growth (TRSGX). The fund does not have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, though we have been able to explore other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

History of Fund/Manager

T. Rowe Price is based in Baltimore, MD, and is the manager of TRSGX. T. Rowe Price Personal Strategy Growth debuted in July of 1994. Since then, TRSGX has accumulated assets of about $2.08 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Charles M. Shriver who has been in charge of the fund since May of 2011.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. TRSGX has a 5-year annualized total return of 6.53% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 9.7%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of TRSGX over the past three years is 9.08% compared to the category average of 8.24%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 9.52% compared to the category average of 9.08%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

One cannot ignore the volatility of this segment, however, as it is always important for investors to remember the downside to any potential investment. In TRSGX's case, the fund lost 48.21% in the most recent bear market and underperformed comparable funds by 2.48%. This makes the fund a possibly worse choice than its peers during a sliding market environment.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.77, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. TRSGX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -1.06, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, TRSGX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared to the category average of 0.76%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, TRSGX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100.

Bottom Line

