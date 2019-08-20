Is T-Mobile US (TMUS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is T-Mobile US (TMUS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

T-Mobile US is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 637 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TMUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMUS's full-year earnings has moved 2.27% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TMUS has moved about 22.98% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 19.59% on average. As we can see, T-Mobile US is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, TMUS is a member of the Wireless National industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.19% so far this year, meaning that TMUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TMUS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.