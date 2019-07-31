Is T-Mobile US (TMUS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of T-Mobile US (TMUS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

T-Mobile US is one of 637 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TMUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMUS's full-year earnings has moved 1.17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TMUS has gained about 27.81% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 24.22%. This means that T-Mobile US is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TMUS belongs to the Wireless National industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.67% so far this year, so TMUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TMUS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.