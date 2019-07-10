Is SWCAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Muni - Bonds fund could think about starting with Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund (SWCAX). SWCAX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

SWCAX is one of many Muni - Bonds funds to choose from. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states and local municipalities, which are typically used to pay for infrastructure construction, schools, and other government functions. These securities can be backed by taxes (revenue bonds), but others are known as " general obligation " and are not necessarily backed by a defined source. These bonds are especially attractive because of their inherent tax benefits.

History of Fund/Manager

SWCAX finds itself in the Schwab Funds family, based out of San Francisco, CA. Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund debuted in February of 1992. Since then, SWCAX has accumulated assets of about $415 million, according to the most recently available information. Kenneth M. Salinger is the fund's current manager and has held that role since March of 2008.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. SWCAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 2.77% and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 2.12%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 3.09%, the standard deviation of SWCAX over the past three years is 3.24%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 2.81% compared to the category average of 2.86%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Bond Duration

Modified duration is a measure of a given bond's interest rate sensitivity, so when judging how fixed income securities will respond in a shifting rate environment, it is an excellent figure to look at.

For investors who think interest rates will rise, this is an important factor to consider. SWCAX has a modified duration of 5.19, which suggests that the fund will decline 5.19% for every hundred-basis-point increase in interest rates.

Income

We must remember to consider the fund's average coupon, as income is traditionally a big reason for purchasing a fixed income security. This metric calculates the fund's average payout in a given year. For example, this fund's average coupon of 4.63% means that a $10,000 investment should result in a yearly payout of $463.

If you are looking for a strong level of current income, a higher coupon is a good choice, though it could pose a reinvestment risk; these risks can occur if rates are lower in the future when compared to the initial purchase date of the bond.

Since income is just one part of the bond picture, investors need to consider risk relative to broad benchmarks. With a beta of 0.87, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, SWCAX has a negative alpha of -0.61, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, SWCAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared to the category average of 0.85%. SWCAX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Schwab California Tax-Free Bond Fund ( SWCAX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees compared to its peers.

