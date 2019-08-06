Is SunPower (SPWR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of SunPower (SPWR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

SunPower is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 313 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SPWR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWR's full-year earnings has moved 26.40% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SPWR has returned about 170.42% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -0.52% on a year-to-date basis. This means that SunPower is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SPWR belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 75.92% this year, meaning that SPWR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SPWR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.