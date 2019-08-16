Is Stryker (SYK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Stryker (SYK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SYK and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Stryker is one of 866 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SYK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYK's full-year earnings has moved 0.63% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SYK has moved about 37.35% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.18% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Stryker is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SYK belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 79 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.99% this year, meaning that SYK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to SYK as it looks to continue its solid performance.