Is Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Stitch Fix (SFIX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Stitch Fix is one of 224 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SFIX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFIX's full-year earnings has moved 47.71% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SFIX has moved about 58.40% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 21.94% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Stitch Fix is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, SFIX belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.41% so far this year, so SFIX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SFIX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.