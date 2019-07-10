Is Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Stitch Fix (SFIX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Stitch Fix is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SFIX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFIX's full-year earnings has moved 47.71% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SFIX has returned 71.74% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.35%. This means that Stitch Fix is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SFIX belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.84% this year, meaning that SFIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SFIX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.