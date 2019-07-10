Is Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Starbucks (SBUX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SBUX and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Starbucks is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 2.18% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SBUX has gained about 35.45% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 20.35%. As we can see, Starbucks is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, SBUX is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.67% so far this year, so SBUX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SBUX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.