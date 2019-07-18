Is SkyWest (SKYW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is SkyWest (SKYW). SKYW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for SKYW is its P/B ratio of 1.55. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.98. Within the past 52 weeks, SKYW's P/B has been as high as 1.83 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.50.

Finally, our model also underscores that SKYW has a P/CF ratio of 4.85. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.62. Within the past 12 months, SKYW's P/CF has been as high as 5.01 and as low as 2.85, with a median of 4.26.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in SkyWest's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SKYW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.