Is Simulations Plus (SLP) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Simulations Plus (SLP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Simulations Plus is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 638 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLP's full-year earnings has moved 6.98% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SLP has returned about 61.71% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.93%. This shows that Simulations Plus is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SLP belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34.18% this year, meaning that SLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track SLP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


