Is Shaw Communications (SJR) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Shaw Communications (SJR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SJR and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Shaw Communications is one of 249 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SJR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SJR's full-year earnings has moved 9.87% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SJR has gained about 5.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 13.10% on average. This means that Shaw Communications is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SJR is a member of the Cable Television industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.99% this year, meaning that SJR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track SJR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.