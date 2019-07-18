Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SRPT and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Sarepta Therapeutics is one of 870 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SRPT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRPT's full-year earnings has moved 14.24% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SRPT has gained about 41.12% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4.58%. This means that Sarepta Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SRPT belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 368 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.98% so far this year, so SRPT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on SRPT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.