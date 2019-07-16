Is Salem Media Group (SALM) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Salem Media Group (SALM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SALM and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Salem Media Group is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SALM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SALM's full-year earnings has moved 44.44% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, SALM has returned 9.09% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 26%. This means that Salem Media Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SALM belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.87% so far this year, so SALM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track SALM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.