Is Roku (ROKU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Roku (ROKU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Roku is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 19.58% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ROKU has moved about 260.48% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 24.03%. This means that Roku is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ROKU belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.80% so far this year, meaning that ROKU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ROKU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.