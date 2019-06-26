Is Roku (ROKU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Roku (ROKU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Roku is one of 243 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 19.58% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ROKU has moved about 204.34% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 18.88% on average. This means that Roku is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ROKU belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.11% so far this year, so ROKU is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to ROKU as it looks to continue its solid performance.