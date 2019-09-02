Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Rent-A-Center (RCII), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RCII and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Rent-A-Center is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCII's full-year earnings has moved 6.59% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, RCII has moved about 57.69% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 16.68%. This means that Rent-A-Center is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, RCII belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.87% so far this year, so RCII is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track RCII. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.