Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Rent-A-Center (RCII), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Rent-A-Center is one of 250 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCII's full-year earnings has moved 11.27% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, RCII has moved about 63.80% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 24.03%. As we can see, Rent-A-Center is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, RCII belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.26% so far this year, so RCII is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track RCII. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.