Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Rent-A-Center (RCII) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rent-A-Center is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCII's full-year earnings has moved 12.84% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that RCII has returned about 70.04% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 24.97% on average. This means that Rent-A-Center is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, RCII is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.93% so far this year, meaning that RCII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RCII will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.