Is Qudian Inc. Sponsored (QD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Qudian Inc. Sponsored (QD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Qudian Inc. Sponsored is one of 855 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. QD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QD's full-year earnings has moved 30.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, QD has gained about 89.04% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.44% on average. This means that Qudian Inc. Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, QD belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.87% so far this year, meaning that QD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to QD as it looks to continue its solid performance.