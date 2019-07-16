Is Qudian Inc. Sponsored (QD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Qudian Inc. Sponsored (QD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Qudian Inc. Sponsored is one of 856 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. QD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QD's full-year earnings has moved 23.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that QD has returned about 93.71% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 13.53% on average. This means that Qudian Inc. Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, QD belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.91% so far this year, meaning that QD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on QD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.