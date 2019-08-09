Is PLDT (PHI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is PLDT (PHI). PHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.39, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.11. Over the past year, PHI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.36 and as low as 8.62, with a median of 10.86.

Finally, our model also underscores that PHI has a P/CF ratio of 3.59. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.32. PHI's P/CF has been as high as 4.82 and as low as 3.32, with a median of 4.08, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that PLDT is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PHI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.