Is Planet Fitness (PLNT) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Planet Fitness (PLNT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Planet Fitness is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PLNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLNT's full-year earnings has moved 0.49% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PLNT has moved about 45.39% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 23.31%. This means that Planet Fitness is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PLNT is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.61% so far this year, meaning that PLNT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PLNT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.