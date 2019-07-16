Is Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PAGP and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. is one of 313 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PAGP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGP's full-year earnings has moved 33.75% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PAGP has returned about 24.92% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 10.29%. This means that Plains Group Holdings, L.P. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PAGP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.98% this year, meaning that PAGP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PAGP will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.