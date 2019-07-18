Is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Pilgrim's Pride (PPC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pilgrim's Pride is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPC's full-year earnings has moved 20.40% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PPC has returned 69.31% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 18.35%. This shows that Pilgrim's Pride is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PPC belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.20% so far this year, so PPC is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on PPC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.