Is Philip Morris International (PM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Philip Morris International (PM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Philip Morris International is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 176 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PM's full-year earnings has moved 1.24% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PM has returned 7.98% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 19.18% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Philip Morris International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PM belongs to the Tobacco industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.53% so far this year, so PM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.