Is Pepsico (PEP) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Pepsico (PEP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pepsico is one of 176 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PEP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP's full-year earnings has moved 0.24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, PEP has returned 21.61% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 18.51%. This means that Pepsico is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, PEP is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.32% so far this year, meaning that PEP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to PEP as it looks to continue its solid performance.