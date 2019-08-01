Is PennyMac Financial (PFSI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is PennyMac Financial (PFSI). PFSI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.62, which compares to its industry's average of 8.09. Over the past 52 weeks, PFSI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.53 and as low as 6.53, with a median of 7.45.

We also note that PFSI holds a PEG ratio of 0.76. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PFSI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.97. PFSI's PEG has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.75, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that PFSI has a P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.12. PFSI's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.25, with a median of 0.98, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that PFSI has a P/CF ratio of 4.59. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.95. PFSI's P/CF has been as high as 5.70 and as low as 3.87, with a median of 4.44, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in PennyMac Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PFSI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.