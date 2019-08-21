Is PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has PayPal Holdings (PYPL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PayPal Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 637 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL's full-year earnings has moved 7.70% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PYPL has gained about 27.68% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 18.80% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, PayPal Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, PYPL belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 89 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 31.21% this year, meaning that PYPL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PYPL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.