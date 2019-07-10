Quantcast

Is Oracle (ORCL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Oracle (ORCL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ORCL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Oracle is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 639 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ORCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's full-year earnings has moved 3.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ORCL has gained about 32% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.47% on average. This shows that Oracle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ORCL belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.72% so far this year, meaning that ORCL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ORCL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report

