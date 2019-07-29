Is Oppenheimer Discovery Y (ODIYX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Small Cap Growth fund? Oppenheimer Discovery Y (ODIYX) is a potential starting point. ODIYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

ODIYX is one of many different Small Cap Growth funds to choose from. Small Cap Growth mutual funds build portfolios around stocks with markets caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. Additionally, these portfolios typically highlight smaller companies in promising markets and industries.

History of Fund/Manager

Invesco is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of ODIYX. Since Oppenheimer Discovery Y made its debut in June of 1994, ODIYX has garnered more than $846.54 million in assets. Ronald J. Zibelli Jr. Is the fund's current manager and has held that role since May of 2006.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 12.4%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 19.28%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, ODIYX's standard deviation comes in at 16.38%, compared to the category average of 10.73%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 16.17% compared to the category average of 10.89%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should always remember the downsides to a potential investment, and this segment carries some risks one should be aware of. In ODIYX's case, the fund lost 49.19% in the most recent bear market and outperformed its peer group by 4%. This could mean that the fund is a better choice than comparable funds during a bear market.

Nevertheless, with a 5-year beta of 1.12, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. ODIYX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 0.9, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 92.15% of its holdings in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $5 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Health Services

Turnover is 96%, which means, on average, the fund makes more trades in a given year than the average of comparable funds.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, ODIYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared to the category average of 1.22%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, ODIYX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $0, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Oppenheimer Discovery Y ( ODIYX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Oppenheimer Discovery Y ( ODIYX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

For additional information on the Small Cap Growth area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds . There, you can see more about the ranking process, and dive even deeper into ODIYX too for additional information. If you want to check out our stock reports as well, make sure to go to Zacks.com to see all of the great tools we have to offer, including our time-tested Zacks Rank.