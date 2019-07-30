Is Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Omega Healthcare Investors is one of 856 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OHI's full-year earnings has moved 0.28% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that OHI has returned about 5.66% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 13.44% on average. This means that Omega Healthcare Investors is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, OHI belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.91% so far this year, so OHI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track OHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.