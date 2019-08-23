Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is one of 176 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OLLI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's full-year earnings has moved 0.38% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that OLLI has returned about 21.94% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 19.44% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, OLLI belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to OLLI as it looks to continue its solid performance.