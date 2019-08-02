Is Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Oasis Midstream Partners is one of 313 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMP's full-year earnings has moved 9.02% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that OMP has returned about 35.40% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 3.57% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Oasis Midstream Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, OMP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.81% this year, meaning that OMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

OMP will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.